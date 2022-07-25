© 2022 KRWG
Federal judge OKs online publication of New Mexico voter records

KRWG | By AP
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge says that a conservative-backed initiative to publish voter registration records online for the public to see can move forward over the objections of New Mexico election regulators.

Albuquerque-based U.S. District Court Judge James Browning issued an injunction last Friday preventing state prosecutors from pursuing allegations of possible election code violations against website creator Voter Reference Foundation. The foundation supports direct public oversight of voter rolls by allowing anyone to verify the registration of voters. The website already lists voter registration information from at least 28 states.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver fears people may be less likely vote if their information is online.

