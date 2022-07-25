2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a commuter train and a vehicle that has left two people dead crash by San Felipe Pueblo. They say Sunday’s crash involved a Rail Runner train and a vehicle on State Road 313 near San Felipe Pueblo. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They say all 90 passengers onboard the train will be bussed to their southern destination. Rio Metro Regional Transit District says train service has been stopped for the day due to the crash.