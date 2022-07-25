© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM MDT
Rail Runner.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a commuter train and a vehicle that has left two people dead crash by San Felipe Pueblo. They say Sunday’s crash involved a Rail Runner train and a vehicle on State Road 313 near San Felipe Pueblo. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They say all 90 passengers onboard the train will be bussed to their southern destination. Rio Metro Regional Transit District says train service has been stopped for the day due to the crash.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP