Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

KRWG | By AP
Published July 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo (left) attends a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26.
Dario Lopez-Mills
/
AP
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo (left) attends a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who has been blamed for the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students. The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

