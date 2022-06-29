Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says her safety has been threatened

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been three instances of threats against her within the last few weeks and that federal investigators have been alerted. And FBI spokesman in Albuquerque said the agency had been contacted by the secretary of state’s office regarding communications it received and declined further comment.

Toulouse Oliver previously went into hiding in response to online threats during the aftermath of the 2020 election.

