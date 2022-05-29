Black Fire in Gila National Forest Over 228,300 Acres

On Sunday, the Black fire burning in the Gila National Forest was reported to be at over 228,300 acres and is 19 percent contained.

A new update, Area 12 has been added to SET.

Officials say a real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available. The map provides the most up-to-date information available for evacuation status for the Black Fire.

In an update on Sunday, officials say that the Black Fire exhibited active fire behavior yesterday with extended downslope pushes through drainages on the east side of the Continental Divide, continued spread to the south through heavy dead and down fuels, and uphill runs on the northwest flank.

Officials say that crews are constructing direct and indirect control lines, using hand and aerial ignitions to strengthen existing firelines, and patrolling and mopping up in several areas across the fire.

Evacuation Update:

The following areas are under evacuation status Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties.

GO –

Area 1: The area runs from Burnt Cabin west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with Forest Road 150, then south along the east side of Forest Road 150 back to where it connects back to Area 2.

Area 2: Existing area 2 evacuations remain in place.

Area 3: The northernmost one-mile-wide piece is now in a GO evacuation. This includes the Murden property.

Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National Forest Boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including the Forest Road 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest Boundary, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

Area 11: South of Area 8 on the east side of Forest Road 150. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, The Continental Divide Scenic Trail and Kelly Mesa.

SET –

Area 1: Encompassing parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

Area 3: The remaining areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 in Grant County.

Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning at the south end of Area 7, then approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.

Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, running north along the Forest Boundary four miles, east approximately 24 miles, then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.

Area 11: The area south of Area 8 on the west side of Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Sapillo Campground.

Area 12: South of Area 11. East of Forest Road 150 and east of State Highway 35 and Forest Road 150, approximately 4 miles wide, including private property on the east side of the Highway 35 and Forest Road 150.

READY – Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For more information, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/

Road closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole west to the 59/150 intersection Poverty Creek residents may access their property. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot due to fire activity.

I-25 and other state highways remain open. As a result of continued fire growth, an area closure has been implemented for public and firefighter safety.

Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73018 for additional information.

Smoke update:

Magdalena will continue to see good air quality in the area most of the day, with west-southwest winds pushing smoke to the northeast.

Socorro will see periods of moderate to USG (unhealthy for sensitive groups) with west southwest winds pushing smoke northeast.

Winston and Chloride will start the day with USG air quality clearing as winds pick up around noon. This morning, Gila Cliff Dwellings will see good air quality with periods of moderate smoke backing into areas when the winds change out of the northwest to west-southwest.

Mimbres, Hanover, and San Lorenzo along the Mimbres River drainage will see Good Air Quality with high winds from the southwest, clearing out the drainages and low-lying areas.

Truth or Consequences and Caballo will have moderate air quality with possible periods of USG. Blowing dust and debris will also reduce air quality and visibility today. Current Smoke Outlook for Southern New Mexico (airfire.org).

Aviation Restrictions:

Aircraft are assisting firefighters’ suppression efforts as weather conditions allow. A 24-hour Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts entry to non-fire aircraft, including civilian drones.

Unauthorized aircraft could lead fire managers to suspend aerial wildfire suppression operations until the aircraft has left the airspace and they are confident it won’t return.

The Gila National Forest in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73002

NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

