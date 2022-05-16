Cross-Border Tunnel Found Linking Tijuana, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have announced the discovery of an

underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico’s border, running the length of a

football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area.

The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one

of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the

limitations of former President Donald Trump’s border wall. Authorities

have found about 15 sophisticated tunnels on California’s border with

Mexico since 2006. Hallmarks of the passageways include lighting,

ventilation, railway tracks and hydraulic lifts. Many tunnels, including

the one announced Monday, are in San Diego’s Otay Mesa industrial area.