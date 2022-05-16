Cross-Border Tunnel Found Linking Tijuana, San Diego
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have announced the discovery of an
underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico’s border, running the length of a
football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area.
The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one
of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the
limitations of former President Donald Trump’s border wall. Authorities
have found about 15 sophisticated tunnels on California’s border with
Mexico since 2006. Hallmarks of the passageways include lighting,
ventilation, railway tracks and hydraulic lifts. Many tunnels, including
the one announced Monday, are in San Diego’s Otay Mesa industrial area.