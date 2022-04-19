© 2022 KRWG
Vice President Harris to Officiate Governor Lujan Grisham's Wedding

KRWG | By AP
Published April 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate.

The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman Tuesday, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C.

No other details about the upcoming ceremony were released. Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova.

The couple has been together about 10 years. The governor said in a statement that they had
previously postponed getting married due to the coronavirus pandemic and felt fortunate they now could celebrate with family and friends.

