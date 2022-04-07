© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Pedestrian Fatality in Las Cruces on East Idaho near El Paseo

KRWG | By LCPD
Published April 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM MDT
accident.jpg

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police have issued the following news release regarding the fatal pedestrian crash that happened Sunday night:

At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, near the 500 block of east Idaho Avenue. Upon arrival, police officers contacted Jerry Thacker, 55, who was suffering from injuries sustained from the accident. Medical aid was rendered by first responders, and Mr. Thacker was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Thacker was believed to be crossing east Idaho Avenue in a non-designated crosswalk.

The vehicle involved was traveling within a safe range of speed for the roadway where the crash occurred. The driver of the vehicle involved, remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators. No charges against the driver are expected. The crash remains under investigation and review at this time.

