Shooting near NMSU leaves woman in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, NM - At about 5:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon Las Cruces Police Department Police Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Shannon Street. On arrival police officers located a female who had sustained at least one gunshot wound at which time officers began first aid. The female was able to provide officers with the identity of the suspect and a description of the vehicle the suspect left in.

Soon after, a Las Cruces police officer located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 2000 block of South Espina Street. During the traffic stop the suspect, 34-year-old Julian Valenzuela fired at least one round at the officer at which time the officer responded by firing back at least one round. Valenzuela and then fled in his vehicle southbound on Espina Street and collided with a passing vehicle at the intersection of University and Espina. Valenzuela was taken into custody.

The female gunshot victim was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Julian Valenzuela was arrested on multiple charges to include Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assaulted on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, and other charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force made up of the New Mexico State Police, New Mexico State University Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and the Las Cruces Police Department.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police Department.