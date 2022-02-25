Dona Ana Road Shooting: Woman Killed

LAS CRUCES, NM - Just after 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, Las Cruces Police Department Officers responded to a gunshot victim at the 2200 block of Dona Ana Road. Police Officers contacted a female suffering at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered, however, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Officers have identified a person of interest in this crime, and they are currently in police custody.

This incident is still under investigation.

At this time any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.