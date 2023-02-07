© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

House Bill 8 - A Proposal Supporting New Mexico's Creative Industries

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST
Irene Oliver-Lewis
Support House Bill 8 - by Cartoonest Ricardo Cate.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Creative Industries Consortium founding member, Irene Oliver-Lewis, about the purpose of House Bill 8 to establish the Creative Industries Division under the New Mexico Economic Development Department, expanding creative industries in the state and bringing needed diversification to New Mexico’s creative economy. www.nmcreativeindustries.com

