House Bill 8 - A Proposal Supporting New Mexico's Creative Industries
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Creative Industries Consortium founding member, Irene Oliver-Lewis, about the purpose of House Bill 8 to establish the Creative Industries Division under the New Mexico Economic Development Department, expanding creative industries in the state and bringing needed diversification to New Mexico’s creative economy. www.nmcreativeindustries.com