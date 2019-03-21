The World's First Mariachi Opera comes to El Paso with Mariachi Los Camperos

An interview with Arianne Marcee, El Paso Opera Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with El Paso Opera Executive Director, Arianne Marcee to talk to us about the world’s first Mariachi opera, “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” to cross the face of the moon. The bilingual performance is a story of a Mexican-American man caught between two cultures.

The opera has been seen and loved in: Houston, Chicago, Fort Worth, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, and now in El Paso. There are only two performances featuring Mariachi Los Camperos on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th at the Abraham Chavez Theater, 601 North Oregon Street, El Paso, TX 79901. Tickets and information for "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" are available at www.epopera.org; on Facebook at El Paso Opera; or by calling 915-581-5534.