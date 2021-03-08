'War Doesn't Even Compare': A Year In The Life Of A Traveling Nurse

One year ago, Grover Nicodemus Street treated his first case of coronavirus.

Since then, the traveling nurse — a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan — estimates that he's seen 3,000 people die as a result of the disease.

"What I have seen throughout the year, I would rather die, any other way of dying, than dying with coronavirus. It's a sad way to go," Street says in an interview with All Things Considered. "Your family is not there to hold your hand. The last person that a patient would see is my ugly mug.

"War doesn't even compare to this."

Street is one of the tens of thousands of traveling nurses chasing the country's coronavirus hot spots — from New Jersey to New York to Florida to California — deployed in the battle against a pandemic that has claimed more than half a million lives in the United States in the past year alone.

Street says the most memorable patient he has treated during the pandemic was a Black woman in her 30s, whose twin sister called every day.

"I would sing her church hymns," Street recalls. "Her sister said that she would love me to pray with her, and I would do that just for the sister, and for the patient."

"She was the first patient that I have ever had in 20-plus years of being nurse that died on me," he says.

The demand for nurses and other medical staff remains high around the country.

The American Association of Colleges of Nurses says that several factors are contributing to the shortage in nurses, including insufficient enrollment and faculty at nursing schools to meet the demand, a significant number of nurses reaching retirement age, and high stress levels that are driving nurses to leave the profession.

And on top of that, health care workers are also falling ill and dying from the virus.

"It's like playing Russian roulette, you're risking your life to go in a patient's room," says Street, who works with Fastaff Travel Nursing and is the author of a forthcoming book, Chasing the Surge: Life as a Travel Nurse in a Global Pandemic.

Street knows this all too well. He contracted the coronavirus while working in Tehachapi, Calif. — even though he was wearing full PPE, including both an N95 and a surgical mask.

"The reason why it's called an N95 is because it's 95% effective," Street says. "That 5% chance of getting it? I got it."

Luckily, he says, the only symptoms he had were the loss of taste and smell.

After he recovered, Street says he lived with the constant, nagging fear of catching the disease again — until he was able to get vaccinated.

"Having a vaccine has made me feel more comfortable going into the patients' room. I feel great. I feel much safer," he says. "My work environment is much more at ease."

Street says he had hoped to retire last year, but that won't be happening anytime soon.

"I've seen lots of nurses and health care workers quit because they can't handle it," Street says. "If people quit, who's going to take care of all the sick people that come into the hospital?"

And especially with another surge predicted, Street says, he feels compelled to continue his work on the front lines.

"This battle is not over yet," he says. "You can't stop fighting."



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Thousands of Texans still lack clean drinking water after the historic blackouts two weeks ago. Extreme weather is increasingly causing these kinds of disasters around the country. So some communities are keeping the power on for vulnerable people and infrastructure by installing giant batteries. NPR's Lauren Sommer has more.

LAUREN SOMMER, BYLINE: As the power outage dragged on in Austin, a lot of residents worried about heat. But another problem quickly emerged. Without power, there's no water, as Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros alerted the community.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GREG MESZAROS: Our Ullrich Treatment Plant, which is our largest plant, had experienced an electrical disruption and was out of service.

SOMMER: The main water treatment plant went dark, which meant the water wasn't clean enough to drink. Water infrastructure needs power, something that became very clear almost a decade ago in New Jersey.

ANDREW POWERS: I'll never forget driving that day, and the whole state was just black.

SOMMER: Andrew Powers is with PSEG, an electric utility in New Jersey. Superstorm Sandy had caused the largest power outage in state history, including at sewage treatment plants. Many had backup generators, but they didn't hold up.

POWERS: It took several weeks for the state to really come back. Generators were destroyed, and they weren't able to get diesel fuel to their generator.

SOMMER: Without power, wastewater treatment plants can't clean the sewage, and many were flooded by the storm. Billions of gallons of untreated sewage were released into waterways. Powers says the storm was a wake-up call, so the utility began installing these.

(SOUNDBITE OF BATTERY HUMMING)

SOMMER: That hum comes from a giant battery, about as tall as a person. At the wastewater treatment plant in Caldwell, N.J., it's connected to solar panels.

POWERS: In the event of a storm, we're prepared during those outages or those - let's say that prolonged outage. Sun comes out. The solar generates energy.

SOMMER: That solar energy helps run the plant. And when the sun goes down, the battery kicks in. Combined with the backup generator, Powers says the plant could run like this for weeks. The utility also installed battery and solar systems at other key spots, like a hospital and a high school that can serve as a warming or cooling center during extreme weather.

But sometimes during blackouts, people need solutions closer to home. In Northern California, Richard Terrano's life changed when the Camp Fire burned through his town in 2018.

RICHARD TERRANO: It basically took an entire community and wiped it out. I've lived here, oh, 50 years, and everything that I knew prior to the fire is gone.

SOMMER: Since then, Terrano faces regular blackouts during fire season when the utility turns off the power to reduce fire risk. It's a problem because he needs supplemental oxygen, and that medical equipment runs on electricity. He tried using a small generator, but the fuel runs about a hundred dollars a day, and he's on a fixed income.

TERRANO: It'll take your entire monthly fuel budget. It'll eat it up in a matter of hours.

SOMMER: Then he heard about a program from the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, in partnership with the utility PG&E, to loan out portable batteries.

TERRANO: Probably about 18 inches square. It's like a large block, and it'll run my equipment for several days before a recharge is necessary.

SOMMER: Almost 3,000 batteries are being loaned to Californians with medical needs this year because the blackouts will keep coming.

MELISSA LOTT: I remember being in Texas in 2011 and having a four-hour blackout in the middle of that cold storm.

SOMMER: Melissa Lott is research director at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

LOTT: People are going, once-in-a-century storm. Here we are 10 years later with an even more extreme storm.

SOMMER: Lott says batteries can help keep crucial services running when that happens. While the cost is coming down, they're still more expensive than traditional power sources, though maybe not when you compare it to the cost of these blackouts.

LOTT: If we'd really saw that risk coming and we did a calculation, we might figure out it's a heck of a lot cheaper. In the back of the envelope, calculations say it's a heck of a lot cheaper to invest in some of the technologies we didn't invest in.

SOMMER: No electric grid is perfect, she says, especially with climate change creating more extremes. So the key is to be ready when things go wrong.

Lauren Sommer, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.