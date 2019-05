When Mark Medoff passed away at the end of April, the world lost a great man of the theatre, his students lost a passionate and dedicated teacher, and Las Cruces lost an extraordinary supporter of this community. Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin shares some memories of the Tony-award winning playwright, and a clip from one of her interviews with him.

A tribute to Mark Medoff

