-
When Mark Medoff passed away at the end of April, the world lost a great man of the theatre, his students lost a passionate and dedicated teacher, and Las…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director,…
-
August 7, 2015 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, Emily Guerra meets with New Mexico State University’s Creative…
-
Director Mark Medoff first saw “Annie, Get Your Gun” as a young child, and has wanted to direct it ever since. Along with conductor Lonnie Klein and a…