NMSU Las Cruces to welcome local sixth-graders, families to campus for Young Achievers Forum

For the fourth consecutive year, approximately 500 sixth-grade students and their families from across southern New Mexico will have the opportunity to experience New Mexico State University at the New Mexico Young Achievers Forum Feb. 29. CommUNITY en Acción, Bravo Dealerships of Las Cruces and El Paso, El Paso Electric and Wells Fargo are partners in this free event at NMSU.

Sixth-graders from Alamogordo Public Schools, Deming Public Schools, Gadsden Independent School District, Hatch Valley Public Schools and Las Cruces Public Schools will participate in the Young Achievers Forum, which is staffed by NMSU students and staff along with community volunteers, and features presentations from local career professionals.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Corbett Center Student Union. NMSU President John Floros will welcome students and give opening remarks. Judge Angela Lucero will give the keynote address. She was appointed to the Multnomah County Circuit Court in Oregon in August 2019. A Las Cruces native, Lucero earned two bachelor’s degrees at NMSU in criminal justice and Spanish.

The Young Achievers Forum’s mission is to encourage students to pursue a college education after high school. Many of the students in attendance will be visiting a college campus for the first time, and they would be the first in their families to pursue higher education. They will learn about potential career fields in STEM; health and medical sciences; business and finance; and liberal arts. In addition to showcasing career opportunities, NMSU intends to provide a fun atmosphere that celebrates the students including a pep rally to begin the festivities and an opportunity to take a selfie with Pistol Pete.

For more information, contact the NMSU Student Success Center at 575-646-3136.

Information from NMSU