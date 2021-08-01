New Mexico's largest utilities to resume normal billing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electric bills could lose power as soon as mid-August. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during much of the pandemic. The moratorium for investor-owned and large gas companies ended in May but has a 90-day transition period. The soonest customers could be cut off is Aug. 12. Utilities say shutoffs are a last resort and would happen only after customers receive multiple past-due notices. The utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people struggling to pay their bills.