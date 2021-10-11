New Mexico governor settles harassment claim for $150K

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The final price tag for a settlement reached by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a former campaign spokesman is now $150,000.

The latest round of payments to settle accusations of harassment are being disclosed in a mandatory campaign finance report that the Democrat's campaign filed Monday. The staffer had said Lujan Grisham dropped water on his crotch and then grabbed his crotch during a 2018 campaign staff meeting prior to her election.

The twice-annual report on campaign spending and contributions will shed some light on efforts to reelect or defeat Lujan Grisham. Several Republicans are vying to take the office back.