DAArts 32nd Annual Community Arts Awards

An interview with Kathleen Albers, Executive Director of the Doña Ana Arts Council.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director, Kathleen Albers, to talk about the 32nd Annual Community Arts Awards to be held at the DAAC Arts & Cultural Center on Tuesday, May 14th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1740 Avenida de Mercado, Suite D, Bulletin Plaza in Mesilla.

Albers said special recognition will be given to Glenn and Sally Cutter for 45 years of outstanding community service in the arts. She added that six awards will be presented in honor of individuals and organizations who are actively involved in promoting and enhancing the visual, performing and literary arts in our community through “Leadership, Support and Advocacy.” The highest award is the Papen Family Award to Donna Tate; Arts in Education Award to Jan Archey; Community Arts Award to Ron Saltzman; Art in Public Places Award to Rebecca Courtney; Public Service to the Arts Award to Erlinda Portillo; and the Newcomer Award to Cruces Creatives, Lea Wise-Surguy, Executive Director. A special tribute will also be given to the late Mark Medoff.

The event is free, but due to limited space RSVP’s are required at (575)523-6403 or admin@daarts.org. More information for exhibits and upcoming classes can also be found at www.daarts.org.