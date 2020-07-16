Besieged New Mexico sheriff eyes smartphones as body cams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A much-criticized New Mexico sheriff who has led an office facing racial profiling lawsuits and has refused to force deputies to wear body cameras says his office will instead use smartphones.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales told reporters Wednesday he is looking to partner with a company so deputies can put smartphones in their vests and record video.

Last week, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill requiring all law enforcement to wear body cameras. But Gonzales calls the current technology archaic and says it's too costly.

Gonzales has faced criticism for refusing to force deputies to wear body cams amid a string of deputy shootings.