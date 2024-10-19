Juan Corral- Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative
Juan Corral is a freelance journalist working with the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news organizations.
More than 800 residents and families received food assistance during a special "pop-up" food distribution event hosted by Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico in Santa Teresa. The food bank has been hosting such "pop-ups" in different communities as part of an effort that's coordinated with a Mexican food-bank network