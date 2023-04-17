Adrian Hedden is the oil and gas and environment reporter for the Carlsbad Current-Argus, where he’s worked since December 2016. During his time in Carlsbad, Hedden covered other topics such as the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant and the nuclear sector, agriculture, crime, courts and local government. Hedden was named the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau’s Reporter of the Year in 2018 and has won multiple other awards from the New Mexico Press Association. Before joining the team in Carlsbad, Hedden worked as a breaking news reporter and community reporter at the Arizona Republic as part of the national Pulliam Fellowship program. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in online journalism at Central Michigan University and interned at the Flint Journal and Morning Sun newspapers in Michigan, and the Bristol Herald Courier in Bristol, Tennessee. He also holds an Associate Degree in Journalism from Washtenaw Community College in his hometown of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Adrian Hedden is part of Shaky Ground, a collaborative reporting project between the Carlsbad Current-Argus and KRWG Public Media.