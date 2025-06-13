Trump retains control over troops in LA, for now

On our Friday politics roundtable, hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest political developments from the jam-packed week of news, as Washington, D.C., braces for President Trump’s military parade on Saturday, and reverberations continue from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla being handcuffed during a Homeland Security news conference Thursday.

Chris Megerian from the Associated Press and Sabrina Rodriguez from the Washington Post join the discussion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR