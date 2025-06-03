© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The view from Hungary as ruling party courts GOP, global rightwing activists

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:53 AM MDT

Hungary has become an inspiration for the Trump administration. Just last week, the small, Central European country hosted the Conservative Political Action Conference, the American political gathering known as CPAC.

NPR’s Leila Fadel reported on how the ruling party gained traction, consolidated power and wrote the political playbook that the Trump administration is emulating. Fadel talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR Politics
Here & Now Newsroom