© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our donation page will be undergoing maintenance from 11am to 1pm today, October 2, 2025. Thank you for your patience!

U.K. police label Manchester's deadly synagogue attack as a 'terrorist incident'

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:03 AM MDT
Rabbi Daniel Walker (third from left) stands among armed police officers as they talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, following an attack at the synagogue on Thursday.
Paul Currie
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rabbi Daniel Walker (third from left) stands among armed police officers as they talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, following an attack at the synagogue on Thursday.

Updated October 2, 2025 at 11:35 AM MDT

LONDON — At least two people were killed and four injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside a synagogue in northern England on a Jewish holiday on Thursday, an attack police called a "terrorist incident."

The attack occurred as Jewish community members were gathering at Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue for Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers fatally shot a suspected attacker and arrested two other people in connection to the incident, but did not disclose their identities.

"This has been officially declared a terrorist incident and the investigation is now being led by the Counter Terrorist Police," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on the Jewish holiday. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," Starmer added, confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said in an online statement that he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising the police for their rapid response. "I can give some reassurance immediately to people that the immediate danger appears to be over and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly," he said.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, where two people died in an attack Thursday that police have labeled a terrorist incident.
Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images
/
PA Images via Getty Images
Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, where two people died in an attack Thursday that police have labeled a terrorist incident.

Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, is a holiday when Jews engage in fasting, prayer and reflection, beginning at sundown Wednesday.

It was around the time of the holiday's Thursday morning service when an attacker drove up to the synagogue in Crumpsall, a largely residential area about 3 miles from Manchester's city center.

"The driver of the car was seen then to attack people with a knife. He was wearing about his body a vest which had the appearance of an explosive device," Chief Constable Watson's statement said.

"Following a rapid response, armed officers from Greater Manchester Police intercepted the offender and he was fatally shot by officers within 7 minutes of the original call," he said.

British Christian and Muslim community leaders reacted lending support and prayers for the country's Jewish people.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR National News
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer