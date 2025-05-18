A deadly explosion outside a California fertility clinic is investigated as terrorism

A fatal explosion outside a California fertility clinic Saturday morning is being investigated as an act of terrorism, according to an FBI official.

One person was killed and four were injured in the weekend blast that sent debris flying across multiple blocks in all directions, said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," he said during a Saturday news conference.

Investigators were "not actively out searching for a suspect" but had identified a person of interest, Davis added. He did not say if that person was the one killed in the explosion.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said the public was not in any more danger. "I also want to make sure that our community understands this is an isolated incident. I am confident that the community is not at risk any longer," he said.

American Reproductive Centers said Saturday in a post on Facebook that a vehicle had exploded in the parking lot near its Palm Springs facility earlier in the day. The clinic said no staff members were hurt and there was no damage to any of its eggs, embryos and reproductive material.

"This moment has shaken us—but it has not stopped us," the post reads. "We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world."

Davis said the FBI believes the fertility clinic was targeted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Saturday evening that she had been briefed on the explosion. "We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America," she said in a post on X . "Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

Bomb technicians were scouring the blast scene Saturday as part of the ongoing investigation, which was being led by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

First responders arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. local time Saturday morning to find a debris field stretching over 250 yards, Davis said. He added that investigators were looking into the possibility that the bombing was live streamed.

