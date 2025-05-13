As Russia and Ukraine prepare for possible direct talks, cue President Trump

Updated May 14, 2025 at 1:09 PM MDT

MOSCOW and KYIV — Efforts to halt, or perhaps even end, the war in Ukraine hit a new phase this week — when it appears at least someone from Russia and someone else from Ukraine will gather in Turkey for their first direct talks since the early months of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

If that sounds vague it's because it is. At this point, only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will be in Turkey on Thursday no matter what, likely with a delegation. But as of late Wednesday, he said, "I am waiting to see who will come from Russia."

The Russian side could include anyone from mid-level diplomats to more senior Kremlin envoys — or President Vladimir Putin himself.

Adding intrigue: President Trump says he may even make a cameo.

For all the "great television" Trump's possible participation could bring, the American leader has also expressed hope that Europe's deadliest war since World War II — what Trump calls a "bloodbath" — will finally end.

Unilateral Russian "ceasefire"

The latest diplomatic maneuvering began in late April when Putin unilaterally announced a three-day ceasefire to mark World War II Victory Day celebrations in Russia last week.

Both Moscow and Kyiv each accused the other of violating a truce Ukraine had never agreed to — even as it prompted Ukraine, with backing from European leaders (France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland) and the United States (it seems), to demand an extended 30-day ceasefire from the Kremlin.

Faced with a ceasefire ultimatum or the prospect of massive new Western sanctions on banking and energy, Putin instead made a counter offer.

In a late-night appearance before journalists over the weekend, Putin proposed direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey for this Thursday.

Admittedly, Putin still had to clear it with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I want to ask [Erdogan] if he would allow for the opportunity to hold talks in Turkey," Putin said. "I hope he'll confirm his desire to sponsor a search for peace in Ukraine."

Was it more of what critics say is Russia's foot-dragging aimed at drawing out negotiations while its forces make gains on the Ukrainian battlefield? There are reasons to think so.

Putin insisted Russia would enter into the talks "with no preconditions" even as he insisted he sought a lasting peace that addressed "the root causes of the conflict."

In Kremlin speak, that has long meant Ukraine's demilitarization and an end to Kyiv's NATO ambitions, among other demands. Preconditions, by any other name.

But the Russian president said Russia was committed to negotiations — and suggested a new ceasefire as a possible outcome.

"Military operations are ongoing, a war is happening, and we are offering to return to negotiations," Putin said, adding that Kyiv, not Moscow, had broken off previous talks.

"What could be bad about this?" the Kremlin leader added. "Those who truly want peace cannot not support this."

Trump pushes leaders to meet in person

Trump responded to Putin's suggestion with enthusiasm.

This is a "potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!" he wrote on social media, demanding that Ukraine attend in a subsequent post.

"At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly," Trump wrote. "Have the meeting, now!"

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy immediately agreed, though only if Putin signed on to a ceasefire first.

Yet, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said he planned to be in Turkey on Thursday regardless and positioned himself as a more reliable partner for peace than Putin. He noted Russia had dismissed a 30-day ceasefire proposal brokered by the U.S. in March and violated even its own ceasefires over Easter and last weekend.

"I believe Putin does not want an end to the war and does not want a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He said he had spoken to Erdogan and that he and the Turkish president would be waiting for Putin in Turkey's capital, Ankara. Zelenskyy said the two men will fly to Istanbul if Putin insists on meeting there.

"We will do everything to make this meeting happen," Zelenskyy said. "If Putin is truly ready not just in the media but in real life to meet, and then, at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire. Because it is with him that I must negotiate a ceasefire. Because he is the only one who decides on it."

Zelenskyy said Putin started the war and can also end it.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader also welcomed Pope Leo XIV's willingness to help mediate.

In Moscow, few believed Putin would accept Zelenskyy's challenge. The Kremlin has long pursued a strategy of treating the Ukrainian leader with contempt and less than Putin's equal.

That is until Trump suggested he may show up in Istanbul too.

"I've got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there," Trump told reporters at the White House Monday. "Don't underestimate Thursday in Turkey."

That has raised expectations that Russia's leader could attend.

"We also hear that President Trump is considering attending the meeting in Türkiye. That could become the strongest argument. This week really may change a lot — but only may," Zelenskyy said in Wednesday's online video address.

Amid the apparent new diplomatic opening, the Europeans have placed their sanctions threats on hold.

In turn, theories abound: Had Putin intentionally timed the Istanbul offer with Trump's current trip through the Middle East? Was it by design with Washington or bait to lure the U.S. president? And, most crucially, could Russia and Ukraine agree to a ceasefire or something even more substantial during the talks — in whatever form they take?

For now, it's wait and see, as the war grinds on.

