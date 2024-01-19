Sen. Tim Scott plans to endorse Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary

Updated January 19, 2024 at 5:08 PM ET

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott plans to endorse former President Donald Trump in his bid for reelection, according to a source familiar with Scott's plans, who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity because they aren't cleared to discuss the plan.

Scott is set to make the announcement Friday evening at Trump's rally in Concord, N.H.

The South Carolina Senator teased the announcement in a video posted on the social media website X, formally known as Twitter.

"Just tune in, pay attention, listen closely, and let's talk about four more years," he said, standing in front of Trump's campaign plane.

New Hampshire here we come! pic.twitter.com/vlzm1uO0s9 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 19, 2024

The move comes just four days ahead of the New Hampshire primary, where Trump will face off against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after dominating at the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Scott had been courted not only by Trump, but also Haley and DeSantis in recent weeks, according to the source.

Scott, who is 58 and the only Black Republican in the Senate, ran a short-lived campaign for the Republican presidential nomination last year. Though initial prospects of his candidacy attracted some buzz, he ultimately suspended his campaign in November.

Average polling out of the granite state has Haley inching closer to Trump. Despite that, Trump still maintains a more than 10-point lead.

Scott isn't the only former presidential candidate who's now supporting the former president. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy threw his support behind Trump after a lackluster performance in Iowa.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.