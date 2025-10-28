Keep the Current Leadership of LCPS

COMMENTARY:

As a teacher of Las Cruces Public Schools for over a decade, I am a proud mother of an LCPS student, and I have served as president of NEA-LC since March 2024. As a member of NEA since 2014, I have seen firsthand how strong, steady leadership shapes our classrooms and our community.

At a time when school boards across the nation face the dismantling of the Department of Education, withholding of federal funds, and a national voucher program, Las Cruces Public Schools moves forward with stability, common sense, and a strong focus on student success. This progress is not accidental; it is the result of the hard work and thoughtful leadership of our current school board members, including those up for re-election: President Pamela Cort, Vice President Patrick Nolan, and Secretary Bob Wofford.

In recent years, the current board members have fostered collaboration and accountability. They have engaged with educators, parents, and students to make decisions that reflect transparency and shared values. Monthly finance meetings open to the public, budget town halls, and community surveys ensure that every taxpayer dollar is accounted for and aimed at student success. Their leadership has made LCPS a model of fiscal responsibility and community involvement.

Under their leadership, the district has made bold strides toward improving student safety and well-being. They approved weapon detection systems, deployed security resource officers, and partnered with La Clinica de Familia to offer student health centers. Their focus on physical and mental safety is clear. The establishment of a Family Support Center further illustrates their belief that a student’s success depends on the well-being of their family.

This board has also consistently supported educator voices. They secured funding for

competitive educator salaries, backed our 90-10 and 80-20 district-funded insurance plans, and honored the collective bargaining process. They recognize that supporting students starts with supporting those who teach and serve them.

Their dedication to inclusion and intellectual freedom remains strong. By adopting a gender inclusivity policy and defending access to books in our libraries through Policy KEC, they’ve made one thing clear: Las Cruces Public Schools is a place where every student belongs, every parent has the right to make the best decisions for their own children, and every idea counts.

Pamela Cort, Patrick Nolan, and Bob Wofford have also looked ahead by establishing a

sustainability policy, expanding community schools to seven sites, and laying the groundwork for a new Career and Technical Education Center. These initiatives provide students with multiple paths to success, whether they aim for college, trades, or careers in innovation.

Julie Wojtko serves as NEA-Las Cruces President.

