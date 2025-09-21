Government secrecy is unethical and sometimes illegal.

COMMENTARY:

New Mexico’s Open Meetings Act and Inspection of Public Records Act are strong transparency laws. They require governments to disclose material information to the public. That facilitates informed public comment and scrutiny.

The City cut OMA corners in appointing City Manager Ikani Taumoepeau. The Attorney-General investigated, nullified their action, and they had to redo.

The OMA forbids “rolling quorums.” A majority of commissioners, who couldn’t legally discuss county business privately, can’t do so sequentially: A with B and then B with C, or each of them privately with D, who wants them to take a certain action.

Are some County Commissioners violating the law?

The County is violating the IPRA. [Fair Disclosure: as a lawyer I won IPRA cases against both City and County.] Heath Haussamen (and probably others) has requested documents. I asked for just one, but was told more time was needed. IPRA requires the County to give me the document as soon as reasonably possible. The 15-day extension the County asserted is not automatic. I questioned that. No one even deigned to respond. Reminds me of Hays v City of Las Cruces : the then city attorney told us to go pound sand, when we sought to talk with her and sent her a copy of the statute under which the City ended up paying out $94,000. That’s bad lawyering. (I haven’t met the new County Attorney, but doubt that she has extensively advised public bodies on their OMA and IPRA responsibilities – or negotiated many NDAs – or other contracts -- with huge companies and their teams of high-priced lawyers.)

Heath reports that the County signed a non-disclosure agreement. So far, he can’t get a copy. (Trust me: there’s no legal justification for withholding the entire NDA.) At the meeting where the County voted to go forward with this, Commissioner Susana Chaparro hadn’t seen it and alleged that she hadn’t received full information given to other commissioners. She hadn’t known the County had signed the NDA, so who decided that how? It appeared likely that three or four commissioners – most of whom I know, like, and respect – may have violated OMA, probably unintentionally. Certainly we aren’t seeing the kind of transparency that OMA and IPRA mean to guarantee. The Foundation for Open Government has expressed concern.

I get the need to protect trade secrets. I litigated that professionally for decades. Companies routinely define trade secrets way more broadly than the courts do. Sometimes there’s confusion when private need for secrecy meets government’s legal obligation to act transparently. State law defines trade secrets, so Heath reasonably asks why an NDA was needed. Certainly, under New Mexico cases, we’re entitled to see it.

Numerous citizens and the nonpartisan League of Women Voters have urged the County Commission to delay a vote on this controversial proposal. That might be good advice. Delay might even benefit the developer.

The AG may be investigating this. A requirement for selling bonds is a bond attorney’s unqualified opinion that the bonds were properly issued. Were they? A lawsuit or AG investigation on just that point would be problematic.

If I were an active lawyer, just reading Heath’s article would motivate me to take a long, hard look at the commissioners’ and developer’s conduct here, before I considered okaying the bonds. And if I okayed them, I’d notify my malpractice insurance carrier. But I’m no bond lawyer.

