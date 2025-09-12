League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico weighs in on Project Jupiter

COMMENTARY:

The League of Women Voters of Southern NM supports a postponement of the Doña Ana County Commission September 19th hearing on the passage of ordinances to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) and a Local Economic Development Agreement (LEDA) for Project Jupiter.

As currently scheduled, the public will have less than 20 business days to understand the full scope of a project, which will receive the largest issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds in the State’s history, and the full extent of the County’s abatement of taxes under the IRB and LEDA. IPRA requests for reports prepared by Project Jupiter like an environmental assessment, cost segmentation study, and an economic impact report are still outstanding. In addition, there is limited information on the credentials and experience of the leadership of this project and the timeline for expending $165 billion.

Given the Project scale and substantial impacts on land use, infrastructure, energy, air quality, water, climate and the general welfare of county constituents, any decision by the Commission should be delayed until the public has a meaningful opportunity to review and comment on the final draft ordinances and agreements, and supporting documents so that the county can take constituents concerns and comments into account when making a decision.

National news is replete with stories about the challenges and significant impacts faced by communities across the nation from similar data center developments. Doña Ana County elected leaders should request an independent and objective fiscal impact report and water impact report on the Project.

The League of Women Voters believes transparency and public participation in decision-making must be part of the process at all levels of government. Government must allow sufficient time and access for public input on important issues. Further, inspection of public records must provide the public with the information they want to discover about their government and do so in a timely and cost-effective manner. Local governments at their best should encourage input and listen to their constituents.

