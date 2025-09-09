Limit special session to H.R.-1

There are typically two types of special sessions of the Legislature called in New Mexico; one to address circumstances that didn’t exist when lawmakers adjourned and can’t wait until January, and the other to punish legislators for not passing a bill the governor wanted.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham attempted the latter when lawmakers wouldn’t go along with her public safety agenda last year, and it failed miserably. This year is different.

H.R.-1, formerly known as the Big Beautiful Bill, was passed by Congress and signed into law in July. And, while many of its most damaging cuts aren’t in effect yet, the state can’t wait. Preparations need to begin now.

In her press release announcing a special session, the governor calls for increased funding for rural health care, health insurance and the state Health Care Authority; food assistance programs and public broadcasting.

“The reduction in federal Medicaid and SNAP funds alone will result in multi-billion dollar losses annually that threaten household budgets and the survival of New Mexico’s health care system, particularly in rural areas,” the governor’s press release stated.

Medicaid is the largest payer of medical costs in New Mexico, and this bill represents the largest cut to Medicaid in the history of the program, according to a report by New Mexico Voices For Children. It estimates that without state action, as many as 175,000 New Mexicans would lose health care coverage. And, discontinuation of enhanced premium tax cuts that help low- and middle-class families afford coverage will mean higher health insurance costs for everyone.

The impacts will be especially devastating on tribal lands and in rural parts of the state. Six to eight hospitals in the state were expected to close within 18 months of the bill’s passage, according to the New Mexico Hospital Association.

The bill will also reduce funding for food assistance programs. Voices For Children estimates that 35,000 families with children in the state will lose an average of $70 a month. New work requirements will place another 93,000 residents at risk of losing benefits. And, eligible immigrant families and mixed-status families will lose food assistance entirely.

Fortunately, the state is in a position financially to be able to address the immediate needs caused by this bill. Certainly, much more planning and deliberation is needed to deal with the long-term implications. But for now, lawmakers have the ability to ensure that people who rely on health care and food assistance programs still get the services they need.

If the governor limits the special session to just those issues impacted by H.R.-1, it should be a swift and successful event.

If, however, she goes forward with plans to also include public safety bills in the special session, it will be proof positive that she has learned absolutely nothing from the debacle last year.

That issue is not new. It was discussed at length during the session, and there was no consensus. Nothing has happened since then to change that fact.

Special sessions are intended to be … well, special. This will be the seventh called by Lujan Grisham. While this one may be needed, that’s still probably about five too many.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.

Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.