Kennedy conduct is plain old bad governance

COMMENTARY:

Sadly, last week’s column on Robert Kennedy’s insane “leadership” of Health and Human Services got illustrated vividly by Kennedy’s misconduct in the few days since.

The column stressed that makes decisions based on his ideology or interests, not on science. The main example was his sudden and tragic withdrawal of funding for life-saving m RNA vaccines. Instead of scientists reaching a conclusion based on evidence and the agency approving and announcing it, the agency announced its conclusion – which was a total surprise to staff and lacked any kind of rationale.

This week? He followed that up by limiting who can get COVID-19 vaccines. I can, because I’m old, but my wife can’t. Because Kennedy doesn’t like those vaccines. In March this year, Kennedy promised, “Anybody who wants a vaccine can get one, and we will make sure of that, and they can get it for free,” adding, “I’m a freedom-of-choice person.” Well, not most folks reading this.

He also announced a full-court-press on establishing the cause of autism – when he’d laid off a scientist making progress in studying just that issue. Hers was an open scientific study of environmental factors. He needs the study to conclude that vaccines cause autism. Maybe next he’ll fire scientists and hire Kyrie Irving to determine once and for all whether the Earth is flat.

Meanwhile, the CDC has a unit (Laboratory Leadership Service) on strengthening lab readiness to help people recover quickly from infectious disease outbreaks; but the CDC has laid off two-thirds of LLS staff.

But the big news was protest by high-level scientists over Kennedy’s “weaponization” of the CDC.

Dr. Susan Monarez is the CDC director, confirmed by the Senate just a month earlier. Basic qualifications included serving as principal deputy director then acting director this year. She had a strong scientific and public health policy background, including PhDs in Microbiology and Immunology and in veterinary science. The party-line vote was 51-47 to confirm her, over Democrats’ objections, so the Trump folks apparently found her unobjectionable.

But now Kennedy has told her to resign or be fired. She declined to resign, although his office announced that she was no longer in her job. Maybe he’ll fire her tomorrow.

Meanwhile the four other top leaders at CDC all resigned the same day, to protest Kennedy’s continual subordination of science [and our health] to his interests and prejudices. Monarez’s lawyers called his directives “reckless” and “unscientific.” Even Kennedy couldn’t provide scientific backup.

The other four senior officials cited increasing misinformation, political interference, harmful budget cuts, and censorship of scientific communication.

This is NOT liberal/conservative political stuff. These are NOT politicians, but scientists. They are not “the deep state” or do-nothing bureaucrats, but actual working scientists. These four were not fired, or laid off, but quit jobs they loved because they can’t bear seeing the CDC perverted and human lives endangered.

Nor is this some Chinese or Democratic “hoax.” Monarez was a Republican nominee. Republican senators alone voted to confirm her.

Nor is this an isolated incident within the Trump Administration. Kennedy may bring especially bizarre views and conduct to the battle, but the pattern is clear: if science, law, or sound policy stands in the way of total and immediate acquiescence to the Leader’s latest idea, then law, science, logic and human decency must be banished.

This is plain, old-fashioned bad government: illogical, ineffective, and dishonest. Not regarding foreigners. This is about your children.

Peter Goodman's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.