Grassroots Movement to Halt Realize Las Cruces

In February, Las Cruces City Council voted for “Realize Las Cruces.” This sweeping policy change overhauls the longstanding zoning code by removing single family residential zoning across much of the City. Most existing neighborhoods will now be zoned to allow apartments and some businesses, instead of only homes. Now, thanks to 50+ unpaid volunteers, over 3,000 signatures have been collected to require City Council to halt Realize Las Cruces.

Dedicated volunteers have sacrificed countless hours, even braving dust storms, gathering signatures to put Realize on the November ballot. We care about what happens in our neighborhoods and believe the people should be able to vote on Realize, instead of City Council making such a substantial change. Realize Las Cruces is now the buzz of the town. However, prior to the City Council vote, relatively few people in the community were aware of its far-reaching implications.

Although City Council and staff have downplayed impacts to existing neighborhoods, the fact remains that Realize opens the door for big changes. The City cannot anticipate what will happen over the next 20 years. Developers may find it profitable to buy up large corner lots where they can bulldoze a house and then put in a business or high-density apartment complex.

I have knocked on hundreds of doors to discuss Realize and give homeowners the chance to sign the petition if they’re concerned. Especially in the early days of the petition, the vast majority of people didn’t know anything about the City’s plan to change the zoning code. Most people don’t have time to pay attention to what City Council is up to; they’re busy working, raising their families, and caring for loved ones.

Many residents feel blindsided that City Council made such a broad change to what’s allowed in their neighborhoods. Usually for a zoning change, those nearby are notified by mail and a prominent yellow sign is posted in the neighborhood, describing the proposed change. No such effort was made for Realize, even though it affects zoning across the City.

Many have worked hard to be able to live on a quiet street in a nice neighborhood. They’re concerned about the potential for high-density apartments, businesses, traffic, and noise, which could impact their way of life. To really achieve community buy-in, the City should have followed the usual process for zoning changes, with letters in the mail plus large signs in the affected neighborhoods to allow residents to weigh in. That didn’t happen, so residents are forced to exercise the legal right to petition government, as allowed in the state constitution and City charter.

Now, City officials seem frustrated by our effort to put this issue on the ballot for voters to decide. However, many residents feel the City should have tried harder to let everyone know what they were planning and the broad potential effects, and then work with communities to address concerns and find common ground within our City.

As the organizer for this grassroots movement, I’m working hard to support the other volunteers, handle communications with the City, and comply with the rules and requirements of the petition process with the advice of legal counsel. We are committed to giving City Residents a voice. Although we already filed the initial petition to halt Realize, we are continuing to gather additional signatures through April for the next steps with the City.

If you believe the people of Las Cruces should have a voice in deciding whether to move forward with Realize, please show your support by signing our petition, which is available at Metal Craft at 924 W Picacho (Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm).



Sarah Smith is a community advocate, homeschooling mother of two teens, natural healthcare practitioner, and former NASA aerospace engineer.




