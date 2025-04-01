Worldviews and Educational Choice

Commentary:

One concern I frequently hear from both the political left and right regarding education is the fear of “indoctrination” — both sides are suspicious of the motives behind the other’s agenda. The right might worry about a “liberal agenda,” while the left might be concerned about “proselytization.” The reality is that every school is shaped by a particular worldview, which can be seen as a form of indoctrination — “the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.”

While private schools are transparent about their worldviews, public schools and charter schools are not neutral either, as they reflect the views of their stakeholders. A classical school, for example, shapes students’ educational experience by emphasizing the contributions of European artists, authors, musicians, and mathematicians. Schools in Hispanic or Native communities focus on the contributions and values of those ancestors. Some schools prioritize STEAM education, while others emphasize the methodologies of Montessori or Expeditionary Learning. The reality is that any educational focus or methodology is rooted in a worldview.

Even the myth of mass education goals has been challenged by recent research. In his book Taught to Obey: The Rise and Spread of Mass Education, the author argues that the supposed goals of democratization or upward mobility were secondary to the goal of creating obedient citizens. Populations need to understand the rules of obedience within their specific contexts. Do we create change through voting or protests? Which historical narratives shape our views of the country? Who holds authority, and is it acceptable to question authority? These are all questions about the worldview embedded in what we teach and how we teach it.

I find it fascinating to look at the various public school districts and charter schools throughout New Mexico. They are all so different because they are based on distinct worldviews. I think this diversity is a wonderful thing. It also makes me wonder why politicians are wary of the worldview promoted by private schools, which inspire their communities to educate children in ways that will help them flourish based on those worldviews. I’ve visited many private schools in New Mexico, including those of various faith traditions and others unaffiliated with any religious viewpoint. In these schools, teachers are deeply committed to their calling, and parents are eager to send their children there. Students are taught to think critically, care for others, serve the community, and become change agents in the world. These students thrive because they find themselves surrounded by peers who share their motivations and values. The sense of family, teamwork, and progress is undeniable.

Let us build on the gifts that make up many of our schools. The gift of our diversity in different cultures, faiths and traditions that are practiced throughout our country and specifically in our state, New Mexico. Let’s encourage each other to do the best for all our children, empowering them to engage in critical thinking within the framework of the educators and school communities that families choose. It’s time for public funds to support all schools in New Mexico.

Bob Ippel is the Executive Director of the New Mexico Association of Non-public Schools. NMANS promotes and defends the independence of New Mexico nonpublic schools, ensuring that they have the freedom to fulfill their unique missions and meet the diverse needs of students. Through advocacy, education, and community-building, NMANS continues to support the growth and success of non-public schools across the state.

Bob Ippel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.