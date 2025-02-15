Realize Las Cruces plan will affect all neighborhoods

Commentary:

On February 18, Las Cruces City Council will likely be voting on whether to adopt “Realize Las Cruces,” which includes sweeping changes to the zoning code that will affect all neighborhoods. Everyone needs to know about the proposed changes, which will set the course for Las Cruces for the next couple decades.

Like my family, many bought homes in single family residential zones so that their neighborhoods would have a little space for the kids to play with less traffic and bustle. Others bought their homes in mixed zones so they could have easier access to stores, restaurants, and a faster pace of living. Most of us probably believe, “to each his own,” so that every family and household can choose what works best for them.

However, Realize Las Cruces will take away our ability to make that choice because it will get rid of single family neighborhoods, fundamentally changing the landscape of our City. If the City Council approves Realize, there will no longer be zoning areas that allow only homes. Instead, all neighborhoods will allow some mixture of homes, apartments, mobile homes, restaurants, and grocery stores. Local retail stores and gas stations will be allowed in any neighborhood with a special permit.

People will have no guarantee that they can live in quiet neighborhoods to get away from the hustle and bustle. For instance, 10 years ago we moved from the Las Colinas neighborhood to our little house on the outskirts of town, specifically so we could keep chickens and have more space for our kids to play and explore. We've worked hard, saved, and scrimped to be able to live here, but under Realize, those several acres of empty land directly across the street could soon turn into a grocery store or apartment complex with up to 24 dwellings per acre. It may no longer be safe for my kids to ride their bikes or roller blades on our street because of more traffic.

Nevermind that most of this street is currently zoned as “Residential Estate – Mobile” which is “intended as a low density residential district... on large lots specifically designed to limit commercial activity... [with a] maximum density of two dwellings units per acre.” The wants of the homeowners and their expectations for their neighborhoods don't matter because, as I was told by City staff, the City wants to “increase the density in this area and allow for a variety of housing opportunities to be permitted...” This isn't just going to affect my neighborhood; it'll be City-wide. For instance, if Realize passes, neighborhoods in Sonoma Ranch and High Range will generally allow apartment complexes with 16-30 dwellings per acre. Downtown Las Cruces neighborhoods would allow apartment complexes with 50-60 dwellings per acre. Restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and retail could soon pop up in any empty lots near you, even if you anticipated only homes in your neighborhood.

Ostensibly, Realize is intended to allow more people to be able to afford housing, but fundamentally changing our way of life without our consent is not the answer. If the City really wants to lower housing costs, they should be working harder to reduce development fees, deal with the crime situation, and retain and attract job opportunities. Several builders and developers have spoken at council with concerns that Realize is actually going to increase development costs. They have also repeatedly told Council that theft of building materials at construction sites is increasing the price for homeowners. Numerous businesses have failed or chosen to go elsewhere because of the crime and blight.

Who on the City Council will speak up for the thousands of families who bought homes with reasonable expectations that their neighborhoods would be for homes and not businesses or large apartment complexes? It won't be Councilor Johana Bencomo, who believes that zoning is “rooted deeply in class and race issues”. The husband of another City Councilor has said that single family zoning promotes poverty, addiction, and crime.

Las Crucens, it’s time to speak up. If you want your voice to be heard, you can email City Council or show up to speak when Council will vote, which will probably be February 18.

Sarah Smith is co-leader of the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (non-partisan statewide grassroots coalition) and Vice Chair of the Coalition of Conservatives in Action in Las Cruces. Sarah is also a homeschooling mother of two teens, natural healthcare practitioner, and former NASA aerospace engineer. Sarah Smith's opinions are her own and do not necessarily represent KRWG Public Media or NMSU.