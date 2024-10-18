Capital Improvements Fund a needed step for our community’s future

Commentary:

The City of Las Cruces is at a pivotal moment. As our community continues to grow, strategic investments are essential to ensuring a high quality of life for all residents. This fall, a modest increase to the local gross receipts tax (GRT) to fund critical capital projects aimed at enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure, and providing amenities for every resident will be on the ballot.

Our community needs updated public safety facilities to make sure we will ensure better preparation for our public safety personnel and better protection for our community. The additional monies will also fund much-needed improvements to our parks, streets, and other critical infrastructure. A new indoor recreation facility will provide space for families and individuals to engage in healthy activities, fostering a sense of community and improving overall quality of life. The Meerscheidt Recreation Center, built in 1973, now serves over 110,000 residents, far exceeding its original capacity. The new facility will offer modern amenities, expanded sports and fitness spaces, and community gathering areas to meet the diverse needs of our growing population.

Street improvements and traffic calming measures will make our roads safer and more efficient, benefiting everyone in Las Cruces. Currently, about 10% of our streets are rated as poor or very poor. Adequate funding is needed to address these conditions and create safer streets for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The proposed increase of 0.32 percentage points will bring the total GRT rate from 8.0625% to 8.3875%. For the median income in Las Cruces, this equates to an additional $39 per year. Given the significant benefits, this investment can help create a safer, more livable community.

Construction costs have risen by about 43% since the pandemic, contributing to higher expenses for public projects. There is also a significant shortage of construction labor in New Mexico, with at least 2,000 additional workers needed to meet current demand. This has created additional demands on current City capital funds. For example, the final cost for Fire Station #3 was just under $6 million in 2018. Recently, the bid for constructing Fire Station #9 was $11.2 million, nearly double the cost for a similar facility in just six years.

The proposed GRT increase is about planning for the future. It is about taking control of our destiny and ensuring that Las Cruces continues to be a vibrant, safe, and thriving community. The funds generated will allow us to build and maintain facilities that enhance the quality of life for all residents, from improved public safety to recreational amenities that bring joy and health to our community. This is an investment in our shared future, for today and generations to come. Together, we can make Las Cruces a place where every resident feels safe, valued, and proud to call home. Let’s take this step forward, united in our commitment to building a better, brighter future for Las Cruces.

Eric Enriquez is Mayor of the City of Las Cruces. The opinions of Mayor Eric Enriquez are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.

