Las Cruces Police arrest teen in deadly shooting

Police have arrested a 16-year-old Las Cruces boy in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and injured three others during a house party on the 2400 block of Bugatti Drive.

According to a news release, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody by Las Cruces Police Department detectives about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, on the 1800 block of north Mesquite Street. He has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Because of his age, police will not publicly identify him.

The suspect has since been turned over to custody of the Doña Ana County Detention Center’s juvenile facility.

Police said the arrest was made possible through numerous videos and photographs submitted by the public, many of which were recorded by witnesses during the incident. Investigators said these digital submissions were instrumental in identifying the suspect.

The Las Cruces Police Department thanks those who assisted with this investigation. Police continue to urge anyone with additional information to contact LCPD or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces at 1-800-222-8477.