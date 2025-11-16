One dead, three injured in Las Cruces house party shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and 3 others injured.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday during a house party on the 2400 block of Bugatti Drive.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a large gathering shortly before midnight. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

Detectives learned that several people attending the party were seen recording the incident on their cell phones and say they believe those videos could be critical in identifying suspects and could provide some insight into what led to the shooting.

Anyone who captured video, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795 or share tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Video can be posted online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated information as it becomes available.