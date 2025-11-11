It's Military and Veterans Appreciation Week at NMSU

KC Counts talks with Hector Sanchez, director of Military and Veterans Programs at NMSU about how the programs address veteran students' needs. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

The Veterans Day parade in Las Cruces was on Saturday. There are many around the region. Can you start by telling us just a little bit about what that experience means to veterans?

Hector Sanchez:

Definitely a very meaningful experience, particularly for veterans. They see the appreciation of the community for the service that they have destroyed the country. It's a celebration of their service, their sacrifice. And it's really a way of thanking our veterans. And I am pretty sure, as I feel, very appreciative of an event like that for an event that's really a community event. And so it is very much appreciated by many of the veterans that do attend them.

KC Counts:

Tell us about what's happening over the course of the week for veterans at New Mexico State University, beginning with yesterday's tower ceremony at Aggie Memorial Tower.

Hector Sanchez:

Definitely. One of the reasons we do that is because Aggie Memorial Tower is basically a shrine of all the Aggies that have, well, died in the line of duty and that came to NMSU. And so, if you were to go in there, you would see pictures and biographies. So that's probably the most appropriate place to start our events of the week that honor veterans and military.

KC Counts:

And you've got the open house on veteran's day and then still more to come later in the week.

Hector Sanchez:

On Wednesday, we are going to host a carnival on the west side of Corbett, outside near the park. And this is basically a celebration of the National Guard. And so it's a celebration that we're going to be doing with them to basically get them recognized for serving in the Guard and Reserves. On Thursday of that week, we're going to have our picnic, our picnic that's going to be held outside Garcia Hall. and we're going to have barbecue games a carnival too and we're going to have members from the community that help and serve veterans as well to answer any questions or if any veterans need any assistance on different types of community services that are available they can get them there but it's mostly fun and games and then on Friday we're going to be having our annual staff and faculty banquet. We have over 100 staff and faculty that served our country and now of course are serving our students. And then we're going in the banquet, going to honor. to staff and faculty employees for their contributions to helping our veteran students and our military students. So as you can see, we have lots of activities that we will do within New Mexico State, but also the parade. This is our 10th annual event. And so we're very proud, and we've had a lot of participants. It seems like it grows every year, and we're hoping that this year is no different.

KC Counts:

You mentioned some awards for those who have really served veteran students. What does that kind of service look like?

Hector Sanchez:

Well, it can be any type of service. We have anything from counselors that have received the award. We have advisors that can also serve our students because they're advising students, helping with financial aid. Basically, anyone that touches a veteran student in what ways is eligible to receive the award. And so it's just a way to thanking our staff and faculty that may or may not be veterans, because many times these awards are going to non-veterans, but that have taken the time and the effort to make sure that they kind of go beyond because they understand that our veterans or our military have additional requirements and needs, and we appreciate that from them.

KC Counts:

I was going to ask, what do you see as kind of the biggest needs right now for veterans in the program?

Hector Sanchez:

Well, I believe mostly, more than anything else, is a sense of belonging. I think that the number one thing that a veteran struggles with when they get to NMSU is to feel belonging. And so what we try to do within our office, and also our partners here on campus, is to offer a place for them to feel at home and to connect, because as you may know, the military is very connected and a very close community. And so when you come to NMSU, you kind of lose that in the sense of being just a regular student. And so I think Many times our veterans are looking to connect with other veterans and people that are like-minded to them, and our office tries to provide that environment for them.

KC Counts:

Has it been extra challenging during, for the last month and change, the government has been shut down. Do you see the effects of that in the program?

Hector Sanchez:

Of course. I mean, one of the things that we do here in our office is process GI Bill educational benefits. And so as of right now, most of our vendors, which is good, are receiving benefits. There has not been a cut-off any benefits if they're receiving. Where they are struggling more is the customer service end of the VA, the hotline. Those employees were unfortunately furloughed. And so we've tried to pick up a little bit of the slack by answering some of the questions that we can answer. But of course, we do not have all the information that the VA has on their benefits. So it has been, in that case, a challenge. But we're at least trying to meet the challenge with giving them the information, our veterans the information that they need to know where things are and how they can, how we can help us specifically if they do need something from us. But they also understand government shutdowns are government shutdowns, and there's nothing anybody can do about them until there is a resolution.

KC Counts:

Let me talk about you a little bit if you don't mind.

Hector Sanchez:

Sure.

KC Counts:

Yeah, I'd just like to hear a little bit about your own background of service.

Hector Sanchez:

Sure, Well, I am an Aggie through and through, but I started out here at Holloman Air Force Base. I'm originally from Dallas, Texas, but I got stationed at Holloman in the early 90s. And then during the course of my time, I attended the Alamogordo branch of NMSU on weekends and nights to try to get my associate's degree. And then I served four years in the military, and then I moved to Las Cruces to pursue my bachelor's degree. And I did get my bachelor's degree in 2003. And then somehow, some way, I was able to find a job at NMSU with the student records department. And I was there 13 years. And then this opportunity came in this office to be director. And I was so fortunate to be selected to serve our veterans here. And I've been doing this job almost, incredibly for me, because it's gone so fast, almost 10 years.

KC Counts:

What can you say on this Veterans Day about what you carry with you from your time in the service?

Hector Sanchez:

Well, the most important thing that I carry with me is the people and the experience that I experienced in the military. You go in very young, not knowing much of the world, not really even being on your own. And you grew up very quickly, but you grew up with a camaraderie of other servicemen, other comrades. And those memories and those challenges that sometimes were very rough and very difficult, but you look back on them as good experiences because of the people you met and the support you received. And so, yes, I have very fond memories of serving and serving with very good people. And not all of it was great, not all of it was fun. But we had a mission to do, and I'm proud to say that I tried to do the best I could to complete the mission.

KC Counts:

Well, thank you very much for telling us about that, and happy Veterans Day.

Hector Sanchez:

Thank you.

