Amari Odom's 3 touchdown passes help Kennesaw State hold off New Mexico State 24-21

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Amari Odom threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Kennesaw State held on for a 24-21 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Odom connected with Gabriel Benyard for a 34-yard touchdown, then hit him again for a 23-yard score. Britton Williams added a 35-yard field goal and Kennesaw State (7-2, 5-0 Conference USA) took a 17-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Odom fired a 55-yard scoring strike to Clayton Coppock midway through the second quarter for a 24-0 advantage.

Dijon Stanley broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run for New Mexico State (3-6, 1-5) to cut it to 24-7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Logan Fife threw a pair of 2-yard touchdown passes to Donovan Faupel. The second one came with 5:28 remaining to make it a one-score game.

After both quarterbacks threw interceptions, the Aggies forced a three-and-out with 1:51 left to play. Fife drove them 51 yards in 10 plays, but Ryann Hawk missed a 50-yard field goal with 32 seconds left to seal the Owls' victory.

Odom finished with 219 yards on 14-for-30 passes with two interceptions. Coleman Bennett and Chase Belcher both topped 80 yards rush as the Owls outgained the Aggies 208-75 on the ground.

Fife completed 28 of 46 passes for 241 yards with two picks.