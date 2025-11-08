Shooting leaves one man dead, one injured, and police searching for a third individual

Las Cruces, NM - Las Cruces police say a 28-year-old man died after being shot in the parking lot of Whiskey Dicks at 101 E. Union Ave. just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, a 37-year-old man was involved in an altercation with the 28-year-old and shot the man. Police say an unknown individual then shot the 37-year-old and fled the scene.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where the 28-year-old died from his injuries. The 37-year-old remains hospitalized and in custody. Police are asking for information to help locate the unknown individual who shot him. Anyone with information is asked to call (575) 526-0795.