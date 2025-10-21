"Mom's Health Matters" launches at MMC

KC Counts talks with Brianne Pfau, director of Labor and Delivery in the NICU at Memorial Medical Center, about efforts to curb maternal mortality in the region. Here is a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

Tell me about your background and what led you to this type of work in the healthcare field.

Brianne Pfau:

I've always worked in women's health. I started as a brand-new nurse in 2005 and have just done labor and delivery most of the time since then. And I've been in my current role for the last 2 1/2 years.

KC Counts:

Let's talk a little bit about some of the healthcare concerns regarding new mothers. I was surprised to learn that more than half of women who die due to some complication from pregnancy do so after the actual pregnancy.

Brianne Pfau:

Yes, I think a lot of people don't realize, in that postpartum period, that they're still very high risk and particularly in the first six weeks postpartum, but really, many are saying up to a year after they can be high risk related to the pregnancy.

KC Counts:

What are some of the more common concerns that you see?

Brianne Pfau:

One of the bigger ones would be preeclampsia, so high blood pressure issues, and that's probably where you're the most high-risk, in that first six weeks for preeclampsia, but you can still have bleeding issues, infection, any of those things.

KC Counts:

Do you think that many women just lack information in terms of moving forward past the birth, out of the hospital, and what to do next?

Brianne Pfau:

I do. I think that they think their pregnancy's done. They're very worried when they are pregnant, and then once they deliver and everything is okay, I think then they think everything is done. They've delivered the baby. They're returning back to norma,l and there are no longer pregnancy concerns, which isn't the case. I definitely think there's a lack of understanding that they're still high risk for pregnancy complications in that, particularly in that first six weeks after. I think it's a lack of education for sure.

KC Counts:

So tell me about the program launched that aims to address that.

Brianne Pfau:

Yeah, so we just recently launched what we're calling Mom's Health Matters. And Every person at discharge will receive a teal bracelet. And on one side, it says “Mom's Health Matters”. On the other side, it says “still at risk”. And we educate our patients to wear that for the first six weeks postpartum. And our goal is to educate the surrounding facilities, the ERs, the urgent cares, any of those places where a patient might seek care, to also help them understand that that first six weeks postpartum is high-risk and that it is a mom who has recently delivered. And if they were to go into the facility and not...say, they were seizing, and unable to speak for themselves. They would have the bracelet that would alert that medical staff to the fact that there is still high risk in a pregnancy issue, which in some cases might need to be treated different than just a regular non-pregnant person who comes in with those symptoms.

KC Counts:

What are your concerns regarding maternal mortality in general? Can you say how our region compares to other places in the country, for example?

Brianne Pfau:

I think around the country in general, there is becoming a greater lack of women's health resources in rural areas. In a large portion of New Mexico, we are more of a rural area, and so just getting that access to those places. I think in New Mexico in particular, we're seeing a lot of physicians leave the area in many different fields, but that also includes women's health. And so, recruitment to this area can be difficult. Getting them to some of those places that are even more rural than here in Las Cruces is definitely a challenge.

KC Counts:

All right. What else do you think is important for people to know?

Brianne Pfau:

I think just spreading the word, and if you have somebody that is pregnant or recently delivered, help make sure that they are educated and understand and that they're feeling okay, that you're checking on them, that, just, everybody as a whole around that person, knowing that they still pose a risk for that first six weeks, especially.

KC Counts:

And what would be some of the signs and symptoms if something is going wrong?

Brianne Pfau:

Sure. Changes in vision, trouble breathing, fever, a headache that won't go away or that gets worse over time, pain in their chest, seizing, dizziness or fainting, severe belly pain that doesn't go away, severe swelling or redness or pain in the arm or leg, heavy bleeding or discharge, like soaking through one pad per hour, or blood clots that are about the size of an egg or bigger would be signs that would be concerning.

KC Counts:

Now, we've talked mainly about physical health. What about mental health postpartum?

Brianne Pfau:

I definitely think that also is an area that in general is lacking, you know, resources and help for postpartum moms. And definitely, if they have thoughts of hurting themselves or someone else, if they feel like they're depressed, if they're feeling sad, knowing that is something that needs to be brought forth to their provider, whatever doctor they follow up with, doctor, midwife, nurse practitioner, and making sure that they're aware of those feelings and that it's not something that should be shied away from, or that they should feel bad about, but it's something that definitely needs attention and possibly medical help.

KC Counts:

All right, Brianne Pfau, thank you so much for sharing this important information with our audience. We appreciate your time.

Brianne Pfau:

Thank you.

