DASO: Barricaded subject dies in apartment fire

LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County officials say an individual wanted on multiple felony warrants died in an apartment fire Thursday evening in the 900 block of Telshor. The person has not been identified.

According to a news release, deputies from the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office found the individual earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact. The individual refused to exit the apartment building and barricaded themself inside. During the standoff, a fire was reported inside the building and all units were evacuated.

The Las Cruces Fire Department responded and following the fire suppression efforts, the subject was located inside the structure and pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

