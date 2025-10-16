DASO investigates reports of bomb threat near Government Center

According to a news release, The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a bomb threat near the Government Center.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Government Center located at 845 N. Motel Boulevard in Las Cruces, has been closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates, which will be provided as they become available from county officials.