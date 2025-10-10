Police investigate fatal shooting in Las Cruces Chili's parking lot

Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Chili's restaurant on the 400 block of south Telshor Boulevard.

According to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department, around 6 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the reports of an aggressive man threatening patrons and employees at Chili’s Grill and Bar on Telshor.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates the first-arriving officer made contact with the man in the parking lot. Indications are that the officer perceived a threat from the man and discharged at least one round that struck the man.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The man has since been identified as 50-year-old Philip Adrian Mullin of Las Cruces.

The officer, who will not be identified at this time, was not injured. As is departmental protocol for such an incident, the officer will be placed on standard administrative leave pending further investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Las Cruces police anticipates holding a news conference on this incident early next week.

The Chili’s restaurant and parking lot will be temporarily closed until the on-site investigation is completed. A portion of southbound Telshor Boulevard, from the Discount Tire business to Lohman Avenue, will also be closed until the early morning hours of Friday.

The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. The task force gathers facts in the case and presents those facts to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.