Small but provocative demonstration returns for a second day to NMSU campus

Monday and Tuesday, a small group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Corbett Center on the NMSU campus displaying inflammatory signs and messages describing women as property, and suggesting homosexuals should be subjected to the death penalty.

KRWG Public Media has been monitoring the situation and Local News Fellow Abigail Salas approached the demonstrators Tuesday to learn whether they are part of an organized group and what their plans are. They refused to answer any of our questions. Several individuals have confronted the demonstrators.

KRWG reached out to NMSU police and public information/media relations for comment. Interim NMSU Police Chief Justin Dunivan said he was “proud of how the students responded” and reported only one “minor incident”, which he described as paint being thrown at a demonstrator. The incident is under investigation.

A group that calls itself “Official Street Preachers” has visited Texas college campuses over the last few months according to various reports. The group claims to cover local and national events “from a Christian perspective”.

Interim Chief Dunivan could not confirm whether this was the same group, but said he did not expect them to return to campus Wednesday.