Scott Simon talks about federal funding cuts to public media

KC Counts speaks with Weekend Edition Host Scott Simon about the impacts of funding cuts to public media and more. A portion of their conversation is transcribed below and you can listen to the second half below.

KC Counts:

First, let me say it's such an honor to speak with you, Scott. When I immersed myself in public media, one of the things I appreciated most was some lightheartedness that you bring to Saturday mornings, and humor when it's appropriate, because we all need a laugh from time to time.

Scott Simon:

OK, see, I think of myself as very somber. And very serious. I mean, the news, my gosh, just look around this world. How can anybody make any jokes about anything?

KC Counts:

Well, it is a lot. And I want to start by asking you to get, you know, your perspective on what the federal funding cuts mean for you and NPR and for member stations all across the country.

Scott Simon:

Look, I'm sorry to retreat into an old cliche of the news business, but time will tell. I don't think we know for sure. I think we do know for sure that the lack of funds will most immediately and significantly be felt at smaller stations and smaller communities that have been more dependent on funds directly from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. And this will put personnel and programming on the line. There's no doubt about it, because you can only do so much with no money. and goodwill and great intentions. And this absolutely puts the local programs and coverage of local areas and communities that people have grown to depend on in Las Cruces and other places in jeopardy. I wish I could be more encouraging or allegedly humorous about that, but I think everything that a lot of people have been working to provide people in local communities is obviously going to be strained and in jeopardy now. And that's why we need to turn to people who we know value this programming, rely on it, and enjoy it, who find it adds something to their lives to step up now and help us continue to do the job that we know they value.

KC Counts:

Well, I know that here locally, and across the country, the response from people who appreciate public media has been overwhelming. What has your sense been about the way people are responding to this action by Congress?

Scott Simon:

Well, I think that's been true. Obviously, there was a significant amount of publicity over what was happening in the debate in Congress, and I think, and I'm very grateful for this. I think so many people felt it was time tostep up and step forward and to offer even more support. I get emails along those lines every day. I don't mind telling you at the same time, KC, that is not a long-range business plan. We have to worry about keeping the system going for years, not simply through this next financial cycle. And I understand that a year or two years from now, people will have an idea, oh, wait, I helped already. What do you mean? But I'm afraid it's necessary to increase that commitment year to year if we're going to keep going and doing this job. And of course, that's up to us as well as the people who are listening to us.

KC Counts:

We talk about our local affiliates across the country providing important, even life-saving information for their local listeners, and that local information is so important. But so is a world perspective. And as someone who's been all over the world reporting, what can you say about your experiences and how those are meaningful to us here in Las Cruces.

Scott Simon:

Well, I think we understand each and every day how important experiences around the world are in our own lives and the kind of resonance that they have. Because after all, we learn more each and every day how much of the world we share. And look, this means something very personal. to me because we are not only a multi-faith and multiracial, but multinational family here at home. Our daughters are from China, my wife's family is from France. And human stories are human stories. And I think we absolutely understand the fact that the people who are now living through terrible events in Ukraine are in many ways absorbing of the impact of policy decisions that are being made outside of Ukraine. I think we understand that every time we do a story in India, every time we do a story in China, every time we do a story in Thailand, every time we do a story in Ghana or Nigeria, there is a direct and personal impact that is felt in the lives of people here in the United States. And this has been one of the great things that broadcasting can do, is to bring us to understand each other, if not closer to each other, and to understand that human stories are human stories, and there, but for the grace of God, we all go.