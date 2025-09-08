Salopek Park shooting turns deadly

Las Cruces police say a 19-year-old woman has died and one suspect has been arrested in the city's latest deadly shooting.

Police arrested one man believed to be involved in Thursday’s shooting near Salopek Park which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Julia Clark. Clark was airlifted to UMC in El Paso for treatment Thursday. She died Saturday, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department. A 19-year-old man was also shot and police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. His identity has not been released.

The shooting took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, near Salopek Park on the 400 block of Salopek Boulevard.

Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Apolinar Rosales, who was arrested Saturday evening. He is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing.

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and say they believe at least one other person is still outstanding. They ask anyone with information on this incident to call police at (575) 526-0795.