Health Department offers guidance on COVID-19 vaccines

The following information is from the New Mexico Department of Health. Tuesday, you can tune in for an interview with Dr. Chad Smelser, medical epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health.

SANTA FE – New Mexicans can now get COVID-19 vaccines more easily at pharmacies across the state, thanks to new guidance from the New Mexico Department of Health and updated protocols from the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) recommends COVID-19 vaccination for:

Anyone 65 and older.

People ages 2–64 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Any New Mexico resident who wants to be vaccinated.

“We are committed to ensuring access for those who wish to be vaccinated and our collaborative work with the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy demonstrates a swift resolution to remove barriers,” said Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie. “As the fall/winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaches, New Mexico cannot afford to wait for the federal government to act on this matter.”

What’s changed

Starting now, pharmacists can prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines using state health department guidelines instead of waiting for federal recommendations. This means faster access to vaccines as we head into fall and winter respiratory illness season.

“Following today’s regulatory action by the New Mexico Department of Health, CVS Pharmacy will ensure COVID-19 vaccinations are available as soon as possible at our pharmacies throughout the state,” said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President, Retail Pharmacy, CVS Health. “Appointments can be scheduled online via CVS.com, through the CVS Health app, or patients can walk into our pharmacies and clinics.”

Why this matters

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee hasn’t yet released its recommendations for the 2025-2026 COVID-19 season. Rather than wait and risk delays, New Mexico is moving forward with its own guidance based on current medical evidence.

“This action will ensure New Mexicans have access to the vaccine if they choose,” said New Mexico Board of Pharmacy Executive Director and Chief Drug Inspector Cheranne McCracken, adding the New Mexico Pharmacists Association played an important role in the protocol update. “It provides pharmacists statewide with the clarity and guidance to provide COVID-19 vaccines.”

Questions

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccinations, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).

NMDOH’s guidance on COVID-19 vaccination is available here: https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/COVID-19-VACCINE-GUIDANCE_09042025_finalv2.pdf

New Mexico Board of Pharmacy’s prescribing protocols is available here:

https://www.rld.nm.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Protocol-for-Pharmacist-Prescribing-of-Vaccines.pdf

